$62.33 Million in Sales Expected for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will announce sales of $62.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PROS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.70 million and the lowest is $62.11 million. PROS posted sales of $61.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full year sales of $252.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $251.60 million to $253.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $281.41 million, with estimates ranging from $269.50 million to $301.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%.

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in PROS by 14.9% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,498,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,877,000 after purchasing an additional 324,407 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PROS by 50.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of PROS by 98.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PROS by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,790,000 after buying an additional 22,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROS by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,843,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,167,000 after buying an additional 49,413 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. PROS has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $51.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.83.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

