625,354 Shares in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 625,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRSGU. Taal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.00.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

