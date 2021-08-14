648,661 Shares in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 648,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $7,616,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $458,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARRWU opened at $9.98 on Friday. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

