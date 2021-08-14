649,163 Shares in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 649,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 7.61% of KL Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,859,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $521,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $194,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,130,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,850,000. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLAQ opened at $9.73 on Friday. KL Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.70.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

