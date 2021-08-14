653,487 Shares in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 653,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,470,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.03% of Thayer Ventures Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TVAC. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $14,850,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,898,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,465,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,230,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,066,000. 49.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TVAC opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.03. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

