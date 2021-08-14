663,208 Shares in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 663,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,400,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 6.53% of Jack Creek Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCIC. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter worth $8,578,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter worth about $5,533,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,388,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,017,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $2,904,000. Institutional investors own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Creek Investment stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

