679,218 Shares in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 679,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $56,649,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,028,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,441,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,710,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,415,000.

OTCMKTS:LMACU opened at $10.57 on Friday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

