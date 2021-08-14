679,909 Shares in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 679,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 3.19% of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAQ. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,000,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,146,000. MHR Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,000,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,992,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthCor Catalio Acquisition alerts:

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthCor Catalio Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.