687,396 Shares in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 687,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,792,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth $247,000.

Get Marlin Technology alerts:

OTCMKTS:FINMU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01. Marlin Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $11.18.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.