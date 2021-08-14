698,121 Shares in Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 698,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,016,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRSRU. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Anqa Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth about $85,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth about $107,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

OTCMKTS PRSRU opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $12.13.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

