71,891 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Bought by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,412,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 32.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 27,590 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 102.7% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 65,632 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $176,659,000 after purchasing an additional 460,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 178.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 130,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,997,008.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,227,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.33. The stock has a market cap of $180.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

