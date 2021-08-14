$82.39 Million in Sales Expected for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to announce sales of $82.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Asana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.10 million to $82.80 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full year sales of $333.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.33 million to $339.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $425.43 million, with estimates ranging from $380.19 million to $448.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Asana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.07.

In other news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $1,823,475.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,036,135.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,922,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 836,561 shares in the company, valued at $33,203,106.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and sold 129,152 shares valued at $7,690,928. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the second quarter worth approximately $837,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Asana by 1,709.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 702,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,594,000 after buying an additional 663,937 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter worth about $859,000. Yale University bought a new stake in Asana in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,321,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Asana by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

ASAN stock opened at $76.43 on Friday. Asana has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $80.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.64.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

