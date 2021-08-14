84,393 Shares in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 84,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in VEREIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in VEREIT by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in VEREIT by 627.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in VEREIT by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VEREIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VER opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $50.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.11.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

