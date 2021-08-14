8,753 Shares in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Acquired by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.94.

Essex Property Trust stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $316.95. The stock had a trading volume of 150,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,028. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $336.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $317.23.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,808 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

