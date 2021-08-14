888 (LON:888) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

888 Holdings plc (LON:888)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 409 ($5.34). 888 shares last traded at GBX 404 ($5.28), with a volume of 322,117 shares changing hands.

888 has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 888 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 445.83 ($5.82).

Get 888 alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 384.14. The company has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 183.64.

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, with a total value of £100,100 ($130,781.29).

888 Company Profile (LON:888)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.