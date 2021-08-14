88mph (MPH) Market Capitalization Tops $21.12 Million

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. During the last seven days, 88mph has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One 88mph coin can now be purchased for $56.51 or 0.00121895 BTC on major exchanges. 88mph has a market capitalization of $21.12 million and $390,690.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 88mph alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00057735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.83 or 0.00884028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00103490 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00044526 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 394,672 coins and its circulating supply is 373,755 coins. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 88mph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 88mph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.