$899.31 Million in Sales Expected for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will post sales of $899.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $882.05 million to $917.00 million. Flowserve reported sales of $924.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year sales of $3.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.43 million.

FLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Flowserve stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the second quarter worth $49,000. Valley Brook Capital Group raised its position in Flowserve by 1,520.0% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter worth $193,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

