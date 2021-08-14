8PAY (8PAY) Price Tops $0.0269 on Exchanges

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last week, 8PAY has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $272,217.32 and approximately $964,765.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00048015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00135672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.87 or 0.00155511 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,840.76 or 0.99957938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $408.48 or 0.00871703 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

