94,644 Shares in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Acquired by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 94,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,000. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,713,000 after buying an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,476,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,321,000 after buying an additional 710,573 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 557,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,825,000 after buying an additional 29,376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.21. 86,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,957. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

