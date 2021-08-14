Aavegotchi (GHST) Market Cap Achieves $139.53 Million

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 14th. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $139.53 million and $116.34 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can now be bought for approximately $2.18 or 0.00004611 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00058065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $415.42 or 0.00878912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00107022 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00043864 BTC.

Aavegotchi Profile

Aavegotchi (GHST) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 66,647,562 coins and its circulating supply is 64,025,498 coins. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars.

