Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,101,764 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,244 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Abbott Laboratories worth $939,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,398,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,587. The company has a market cap of $218.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $99.57 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.