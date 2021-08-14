AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,343 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in AbbVie by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $116.48 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $119.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market cap of $205.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.01.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.