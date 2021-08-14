Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

ANF opened at $37.54 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.30.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 313.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,972,000 after acquiring an additional 706,577 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 12,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,403,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.