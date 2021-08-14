ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the July 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $13.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.17. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $13.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.70 ($16.12) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded ABN AMRO Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC lowered ABN AMRO Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

