Abyss Price Reaches $0.0337 on Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Abyss has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $7.71 million and approximately $424,202.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for about $0.0337 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00057758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00015405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $415.02 or 0.00879980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00106873 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00043993 BTC.

About Abyss

ABYSS is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

