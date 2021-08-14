Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 1.8% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $21,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,673,000 after acquiring an additional 98,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,758,000 after acquiring an additional 230,261 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,004,000 after acquiring an additional 150,538 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,831,000 after acquiring an additional 185,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.44.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $323.45. 969,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.69. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $324.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.