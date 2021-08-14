Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 3.4% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $37,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $323.45. 969,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,093. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $324.04. The company has a market cap of $205.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.69.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.44.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.