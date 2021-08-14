Achain (ACT) Price Hits $0.0132 on Top Exchanges

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last seven days, Achain has traded up 31.1% against the US dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $13.21 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00093104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00057152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.46 or 0.00875046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00102894 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

