Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Update

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:ACFN opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.59. Acorn Energy has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.70.

Acorn Energy Company Profile

Acorn Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technology driven solutions for energy infrastructure asset management. It operates through the Power Generation (PG) and Cathodic Protection (CP) segments. The PG segment offers wireless remote monitoring and control systems and services for critical assets, as well as Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

