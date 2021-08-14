Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for 0.7% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $13,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,595,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,994,000 after buying an additional 126,983 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 290,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 83,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,351,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,640,440. The stock has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.
In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
