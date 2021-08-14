Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for 0.7% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $13,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,595,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,994,000 after buying an additional 126,983 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 290,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 83,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,351,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,640,440. The stock has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

