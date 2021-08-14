adbank (ADB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $161,986.00

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. adbank has a market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $161,986.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, adbank has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar. One adbank coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get adbank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00058160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $414.91 or 0.00877452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00106921 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00043988 BTC.

adbank Profile

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,499,861 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for adbank is adbank.network . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.