ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Stock Position Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,053,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,757 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 4.43% of ADC Therapeutics worth $74,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADCT. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $366,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ADCT stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ADC Therapeutics SA has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

ADC Therapeutics Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT).

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.