Add.xyz (ADD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5,283.00

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Add.xyz has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $5,283.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Add.xyz coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Add.xyz Profile

Add.xyz (ADD) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Add.xyz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Add.xyz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

