Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Update

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ADXN stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $81.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.17. Addex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADXN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Addex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Addex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Addex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Addex Therapeutics by 2,420.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

