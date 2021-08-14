AdEx Network Market Cap Reaches $70.32 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, AdEx Network has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One AdEx Network coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $70.32 million and approximately $12.31 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00057308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015241 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.41 or 0.00875525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00106502 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00044029 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

ADX is a coin. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 134,386,232 coins and its circulating supply is 125,943,756 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

