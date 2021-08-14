Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,968 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 8.2% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Adobe worth $171,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after purchasing an additional 65,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,817,245,000 after purchasing an additional 103,574 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,213,467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206,330 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,634,676,000 after purchasing an additional 208,730 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $637.31. 911,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,582. The firm has a market cap of $303.61 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $593.61. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $638.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

