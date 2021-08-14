Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Raised by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,206,330 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,730 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 2.3% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.30% of Adobe worth $3,634,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Adobe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. upped their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $637.31. 911,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,582. The firm has a market cap of $303.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $593.61. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $638.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

