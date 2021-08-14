Adshares (ADS) Price Tops $1.38 on Exchanges

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Adshares coin can now be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00002942 BTC on major exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $21.57 million and approximately $301,468.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 33.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00036714 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007745 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,611,787 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

