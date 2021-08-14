Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,268 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Adtalem Global Education worth $8,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATGE. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 61.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,527 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 787.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 92,181 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth about $6,454,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth about $23,778,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $9,000,265.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $941,932.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,510,553.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 386,144 shares of company stock worth $14,917,122. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

