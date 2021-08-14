ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Up 171.2% in July

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 171.2% from the July 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.7 days.

ADVA Optical Networking stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.18. ADVA Optical Networking has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADVA Optical Networking from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

