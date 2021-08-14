AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) Short Interest Down 67.8% in July

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 67.8% from the July 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

DWEQ stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.49. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,626,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,407,000 after purchasing an additional 233,712 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter.

