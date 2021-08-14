Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Acquires New Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 225,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,062,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned 0.11% of Omnicom Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of OMC opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.