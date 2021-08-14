Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Buys 20,627 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,627 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned about 0.10% of Maxar Technologies worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,634,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,267,000 after buying an additional 55,581 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 14.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 272.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 71.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 952,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,034,000 after buying an additional 396,866 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Maxar Technologies news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAXR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.86.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.31. The stock had a trading volume of 877,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.96. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. Maxar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -2.07%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

