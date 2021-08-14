Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,655 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 18,939 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned 0.08% of Best Buy worth $22,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.39.

In other news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total transaction of $463,730.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,820.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $77,548.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,893.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 182,310 shares of company stock worth $20,992,794 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BBY opened at $113.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

