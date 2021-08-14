Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Decreases Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lowered its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425,451 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,105 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned about 0.10% of Citizens Financial Group worth $19,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.06. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.