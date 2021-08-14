Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,120 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,486,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,992,000 after purchasing an additional 96,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $588,022,000 after purchasing an additional 95,427 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 18.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,813,000 after purchasing an additional 728,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 7.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,516,000 after purchasing an additional 231,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. cut their price target on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $130.49 price target on shares of The Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.18.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $135.06. 846,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,611. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

