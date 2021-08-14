Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Grows Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned approximately 0.07% of GDS worth $10,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in GDS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in GDS by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in GDS by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in GDS by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 55.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GDS. Raymond James began coverage on GDS in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Macquarie lowered their target price on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

NASDAQ:GDS traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.90. 1,784,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,078. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -69.76 and a beta of 1.01. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $49.88 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

