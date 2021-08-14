Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Has $20.85 Million Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,613 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned 0.13% of Dynatrace worth $20,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Dynatrace by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

DT opened at $63.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 244.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.20. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $66.80.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $3,222,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $219,006.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,913.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,561,020 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

