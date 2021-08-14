Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Has $22.01 Million Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,685 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 28,172 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned approximately 0.83% of Perficient worth $22,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $300,562,000 after purchasing an additional 180,418 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 346.8% in the second quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,935 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 29,445 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Perficient by 0.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 10.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,132 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $16,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at $40,364,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRFT. Maxim Group upped their target price on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $103.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 76.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.51. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $104.16.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

