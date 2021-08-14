Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Has $23.48 Million Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,257,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 140,360 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned 0.36% of Hanesbrands worth $23,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

HBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

